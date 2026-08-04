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Advanced Medical Directives and Simple Wills Legal Presentation

Advanced Medical Directives and Simple Wills Legal Presentation

Colorado Legal Services presents a talk on Advanced Medical Directives and Simple Wills at 5:30 on Monday, September 28th at the Durango Public Library.
A Zoom link is available at coloradolegalservices.org.

Durango Public Library and Via Zoom
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Colorado Legal Services
(970) 247-0266
http://www.coloradolegalservices.org
Durango Public Library and Via Zoom
1900 E. 3rd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-375-3380
https://www.durangogov.org/1148/Main-Library