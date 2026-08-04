Advanced Medical Directives and Simple Wills Legal Presentation
Advanced Medical Directives and Simple Wills Legal Presentation
Colorado Legal Services presents a talk on Advanced Medical Directives and Simple Wills at 5:30 on Monday, September 28th at the Durango Public Library.
A Zoom link is available at coloradolegalservices.org.
Durango Public Library and Via Zoom
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Colorado Legal Services
(970) 247-0266
Durango Public Library and Via Zoom
1900 E. 3rd AveDurango, Colorado 81301
970-375-3380