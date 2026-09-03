Maria’s Bookshop and Maria’s Literary Foundation invite you to the first ever Adult Book Fair!

Location: 11th Street Station

Date: Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Maria’s Bookshop and Maria’s Literary Foundation are thrilled to announce our first annual Adult Book Fair, a free community event to celebrate the beginning of fall and find your next great read. The Adult Book Fair will feature themed tables with stacks of curated titles, bookish gifts and sidelines, and a healthy dose of nostalgia for the school book fairs of your youth. Food, drinks, and live music will be available from 11th Street Station, and booksellers will be on hand to recommend the perfect title for you. All proceeds from the Adult Book Fair will support Maria’s Literary Foundation and our work expanding access to books. Funds raised during the book fair will help us stock our new bookmobile with books for nearby communities and run programs like our book clubs at Manna and the La Plata County Jail. Please join us for a celebration of good books, great community, and that book fair feeling!