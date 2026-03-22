Join us for the 550 Brewing Grand Opening on May 16 for a full day of celebration, community, and great entertainment!

Enjoy free live music featuring Vintage Brew from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, followed by Desert Thunder Band from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. We’ll also have a free mechanical bull for those ready to test their skills, along with a variety of local food and craft vendors to explore throughout the day.

This is an all-ages event, so bring your friends and family and help us celebrate the grand opening of 550 Brewing!