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550 Brewing Grand Opening

550 Brewing Grand Opening

Join us for the 550 Brewing Grand Opening on May 16 for a full day of celebration, community, and great entertainment!

Enjoy free live music featuring Vintage Brew from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, followed by Desert Thunder Band from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. We’ll also have a free mechanical bull for those ready to test their skills, along with a variety of local food and craft vendors to explore throughout the day.

This is an all-ages event, so bring your friends and family and help us celebrate the grand opening of 550 Brewing!

550 Brewing Company
12:03 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
550 Brewing Company
119 E. Chuska St.
Aztec , New Mexico 87410
5054393078
events@550brew.com
www.550Brew.com