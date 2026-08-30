The ELHI Community Center invites the public to the Ignacio Chile Fest and 3rd annual Harvest Festival Car Show at the Sky Ute Casino, from 11 to 4 on Saturday, October 3rd.

This year’s show includes new vehicle classes, Valve Cover Races, live music, and more.

Interested in registering your car or motorcycle? Registration is open online at https://forms.gle/aFzhX52Kwwk9idjx6

Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/share/1Bonmq64D7/ or by emailing admin@theelhiignacio.org