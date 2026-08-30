3rd Annual Harvest Festival Car Show
3rd Annual Harvest Festival Car Show
The ELHI Community Center invites the public to the Ignacio Chile Fest and 3rd annual Harvest Festival Car Show at the Sky Ute Casino, from 11 to 4 on Saturday, October 3rd.
This year’s show includes new vehicle classes, Valve Cover Races, live music, and more.
Interested in registering your car or motorcycle? Registration is open online at https://forms.gle/aFzhX52Kwwk9idjx6
Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/share/1Bonmq64D7/ or by emailing admin@theelhiignacio.org
Sky Ute Casino
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
ELHI Community Center
970-563-4100
admin@theelhiignacio.org
Artist Group Info
Sky Ute Casino