2026 Purgatory Mushroom Festival
2026 Purgatory Mushroom Festival
The Purgatory Mushroom Festival returns September 4–6 with a weekend of mushroom-focused dining, foraging and education. Events include a five-course wine dinner, guided mushroom foray, cooking masterclass and chef-led luncheon.
The guided foray is open to all ages. All other events are limited to guests ages 21 and older.
Purgatory Resort
06:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Purgatory Resort
(970) 247-9000
info@purgatory.ski
Purgatory Resort
1 Skier PlaceDurango, Colorado 81301
9709463891
knowthesnowfund@gmail.com