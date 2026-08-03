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2026 Purgatory Mushroom Festival

2026 Purgatory Mushroom Festival

The Purgatory Mushroom Festival returns September 4–6 with a weekend of mushroom-focused dining, foraging and education. Events include a five-course wine dinner, guided mushroom foray, cooking masterclass and chef-led luncheon.

The guided foray is open to all ages. All other events are limited to guests ages 21 and older.

Purgatory Resort
06:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Purgatory Resort
(970) 247-9000
info@purgatory.ski
https://www.purgatory.ski/events/
Purgatory Resort
1 Skier Place
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709463891
knowthesnowfund@gmail.com
www.knowthesnowfund.org