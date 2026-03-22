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19th Hole Concerts

19th Hole Concerts

Grab your lawn chair, and come dance on the grass with us each Thursday in June at the beautiful Pagosa Springs Golf Club! The 19th Hole Concerts feature locally loved musicians, amazing views, and great company.

Tickets are $10 and go directly to four local nonprofits in Pagosa Springs. Square Top BBQ will have food and drinks available for purchase.

Every Thursday in June from from 5:30-7:30 PM.

Pagosa Springs Golf Club
$10
Every week through Jun 25, 2026.
Thursday: 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado
970-375-5807
admin@swcommunityfoundation.org
https://www.swcommunityfoundation.org/

Artist Group Info

kim@swcommunityfoundation.org
Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado
Pagosa Springs Golf Club
#1 Pines Club Place
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
(970) 731-4755
ddorn@golfpagosa.com
http://golfpagosa.com