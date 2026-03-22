Grab your lawn chair, and come dance on the grass with us each Thursday in June at the beautiful Pagosa Springs Golf Club! The 19th Hole Concerts feature locally loved musicians, amazing views, and great company.

Tickets are $10 and go directly to four local nonprofits in Pagosa Springs. Square Top BBQ will have food and drinks available for purchase.

Every Thursday in June from from 5:30-7:30 PM.