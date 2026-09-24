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KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Growers & Gardeners Day

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 24, 2026 at 12:00 AM MDT

Today is Growers & Gardeners Day

The 2026 Fall Membership Drive continues with Growers & Gardeners Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of Gift Certificates from Durango Nursery & Supply and Durango Farmers Market Bucks.

Wednesdays's guests

  • Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Adam Burke, KSUT/Territories
  • Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Kerry Sprick, San Juan Songwriters Festival
  • All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Colten Ashley, KSUT Tribal Media Center; Rob Rawls, KSUT

Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

$250 in Farmers Bucks for Durango Farmers Market

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

3 Winners will receive $250 Gift Certificates to Durango Nursery & Supply

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Announcements KSUT Fall 2026 Membership Drive
KSUT Staff
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