KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Growers & Gardeners Day
Today is Growers & Gardeners Day
The 2026 Fall Membership Drive continues with Growers & Gardeners Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of Gift Certificates from Durango Nursery & Supply and Durango Farmers Market Bucks.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Wednesdays's guests
- Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Adam Burke, KSUT/Territories
- Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Kerry Sprick, San Juan Songwriters Festival
- All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Colten Ashley, KSUT Tribal Media Center; Rob Rawls, KSUT
Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.
$250 in Farmers Bucks for Durango Farmers Market
Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.
3 Winners will receive $250 Gift Certificates to Durango Nursery & Supply
Pledge your support
Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.
Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!