KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Growers & Gardeners Day

Today is Growers & Gardeners Day

The 2026 Fall Membership Drive continues with Growers & Gardeners Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of Gift Certificates from Durango Nursery & Supply and Durango Farmers Market Bucks.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Wednesdays's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Adam Burke, KSUT/Territories

Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Kerry Sprick, San Juan Songwriters Festival

All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Colten Ashley, KSUT Tribal Media Center; Rob Rawls, KSUT

Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

$250 in Farmers Bucks for Durango Farmers Market

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

3 Winners will receive $250 Gift Certificates to Durango Nursery & Supply

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

