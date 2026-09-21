The 2026 KSUT Membership Drive: Fall Kick-Off

Today is the Kick-Off of the Fall Membership Drive.

The 2026 Fall Membership Drive begins today. The event will include discussions with notable community guests and drawings for multiple prizes.

New Members, New Sustaining Members, and Sustaining Members who increase their pledges will be eligible for a KSUT 50th Anniversary Prize Package.



Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Monday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Tami Graham, KSUT

All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Beth Lamberson Warren, Durango Arts Center

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

