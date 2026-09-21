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The 2026 KSUT Membership Drive: Fall Kick-Off

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM MDT

Today is the Kick-Off of the Fall Membership Drive.

The 2026 Fall Membership Drive begins today. The event will include discussions with notable community guests and drawings for multiple prizes.

New Members, New Sustaining Members, and Sustaining Members who increase their pledges will be eligible for a KSUT 50th Anniversary Prize Package.

Monday's guests

  • Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Tami Graham, KSUT
  • All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Beth Lamberson Warren, Durango Arts Center

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Announcements KSUT Fall 2026 Membership Drive
KSUT Staff
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