In Memorium: KSUT DJ Susie B

KSUT lost a beloved member of its family this week with the passing of Susan Banes, known to listeners throughout the Four Corners as Susie B.

Her profound love of music — both as a DJ and drummer — was evident to all who knew her. She also deeply loved her dogs and the Desert Southwest.

Susie joined KSUT’s on-air staff in 2015 and hosted the Friday Afternoon Blend and, more recently, Women Be Wise on Sunday afternoons.

Produced, scripted, and hosted by Susie B, Women Be Wise was one of the few woman-produced programs to exclusively feature women from a variety of musical genres and eras.

Prior to moving to Durango and joining KSUT, Susie was a longtime DJ at community radio station KXCI in Tucson, Ariz., where she built a devoted and passionate following.

Susie was the drummer in the Tucson-based jam band, The Wayback Machine, and the Durango rock and pop group, Drama Club.

KSUT staff will honor Susie with on-air tributes in the coming weeks, both on The Blend and Women Be Wise.

Rob Rawls’ Barrelhouse Blues will be dedicated to Susie on Tuesday, August 26, from 7 to 9 p.m., while Chris Aaland’s Tales of the New West will recognize her the following night. Rob and Chris plan to play women musicians exclusively that week in the spirit of Women Be Wise.

Chris and Kenny B will continue to alternate hosting the Friday Afternoon Blend, which they have been doing since Susie took a medical leave of absence earlier this summer.

We'll keep you updated about potential plans for a celebration of Susie B's life.