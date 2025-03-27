KSUT Spring Membership Drive: Outdoor Adventure Day

Thursday is Outdoor Adventure Day

The 2025 Spring Membership Drive continues with Outdoor Adventure Day!

It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prize of three Gift Certificates to Backcountry Experience . We will also be giving away a paddleboard courtesy of Ska Brewing



Tuesday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Erin Hughes, Jennifer Gerbach, and Seth Furtney, Valkyrie Relay/Durango Trails/Animas River Surfers

Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Guest DJ Christina Rinderle, Durango Land & Homes

Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: KSUT Staff

All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Breeze Richardson, RMCR Board President/Aspen Public Radio Executive Director



Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

One lucky member will win a paddleboard generously donated by Ska Brewing .

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Backcountry Experience has generously donated three $100 Gift Certificates for three lucky members in today's prize drawing.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. The Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 28.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!