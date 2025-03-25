KSUT Spring Membership Drive: Growers and Gardeners Day

Tuesday is Growers and Gardeners Day

The 2025 Spring Membership Drive continues with our popular Growers and Gardeners Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prize of three Gift Certificates to Durango Nursery & Supply . We will also be giving away a pair of passes to the Tico Time Permaculture Picnic.

Tuesday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Chris Lopez, Colorado Housing & Finance Authority

Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Levi Woodard, Tico Time

Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: Guest DJ Beth Warren

All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Garden Guys Tom Bartels and Darrin Parmenter



Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

Tico Time has generously donated a pair of passes to the Permaculture Picnic for one lucky member in the afternoon drawing.

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Durango Nursery & Supply has generously donated three $250 Gift Certificates for three lucky members in today's prize drawing.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. The Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 28.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!