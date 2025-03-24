KSUT Spring Membership Drive: Books & Coffee Day

Monday is Books and Coffee Day

The 2025 Spring Membership Drive kicks off with our popular Books and Coffee Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prize of a year's worth of books and coffee.

Monday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Evan & Kira from Maria's Bookshop

Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Jeff DuPont, Durango Chamber of Commerce

Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: Michiko and Steve Burns, Durango Olive Oil Co.

All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Colten Ashley, KSUT Tribal Media Center

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Maria's Bookshop is awarding a bundle of books each month for a year that matches the winner's interests. Durango Coffee Company sweetens the deal with twelve bags of coffee beans for a year's worth of coffee.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival , complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. The Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!