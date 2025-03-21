The 2025 KSUT Spring Membership Drive is March 24 to 28! Pledge your support to KSUT

The KSUT Spring Membership Drive begins on Monday, March 24, at 7 a.m. and runs through Friday at 6 p.m.

We'll have a full lineup of guest DJs, interviews, giveaways, and plenty of fun!

Our grand prize is a pair of tickets to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival May 1 through 4, complete with lodging and round-trip airfare from Durango.

Additional prizes have been donated by:



Pledge your support

Renew or make your membership pledge now.

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can specify supporting areas, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thank you for being part of the KSUT community!