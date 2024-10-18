© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT Fall Membership Drive: Grand Prize Day

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published October 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT

Friday is Grand Prize Day

The 2024 Fall Membership Drive concludes with our Grand Prize Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, guest DJs, and a drawing for the Grand Prize of a Trek FX+ e-bike donated by Second Avenue Sports.

Friday's guests

  • Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - TBD
  • Morning Blend, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Guest DJ TBD
  • Afternoon Blend, 1 to 4 p.m. - Guest DJ Elizabeth Salkind, Housing Solutions
  • All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Tami Graham

Grand Prize drawn at 6 p.m.

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prizea Trek FX+ e-bike donated by Second Avenue Sports.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!
