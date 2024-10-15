KSUT Fall Membership Drive: Arts & Entertainment Day

Tuesday is Arts & Entertainment Day

The 2024 Fall Membership Drive continues with Arts & Entertainment Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, guest DJs, and a drawing for today's prize of a concert six-pack.

It includes three pairs of tickets to shows at the Community Concert Hall, three pairs of tickets to shows at the Animas City Theatre, and a pair of passes to the Moab Folk Festival.



Tuesday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - Melissa Mount, VP of Advancement at FLC

Morning Blend, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Guest DJ Bryant Liggett from KDUR

Afternoon Blend, 1 to 4 p.m. - Guest DJ TBD

All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Jamie Opalenik, Durango Herald

Afternoon Prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

The winner receives a pair of passes to the Moab Folk Festival, November 1 through 3, 2024.



Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

The winner receives a live music six-pack, three pairs of tickets to shows at the Community Concert Hall, and three pairs of tickets to shows at the Animas City Theater.



Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a Trek FX+ e-bike donated by Second Avenue Sports.



Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!