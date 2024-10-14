KSUT Fall Membership Drive: Books & Coffee Day

Monday is Books and Coffee Day

The 2024 Fall Membership Drive gets underway with our popular Books and Coffee Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, guest DJs, and a drawing for today's prize of a year's worth of books and coffee.



Monday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - Evan from Maria's Bookshop

Morning Blend, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Guest DJ Cathy Wakeman from Animas Trading

Afternoon Blend, 1 to 4 p.m. - Guest DJ TBD

All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Briggen Wrinkle, Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado

Day Prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Maria's Bookshop is awarding a bundle of books each month for a year that matches the winner's interests. Durango Coffee Company sweetens the deal with twelve bags of coffee beans for a year's worth of coffee.



Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a Trek FX+ e-Bike donated by Second Avenue Sports.



Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

