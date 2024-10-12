The 2024 KSUT Fall Membership Drive starts Monday! Pledge your support to KSUT

© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published October 12, 2024 at 10:59 AM MDT

The KSUT Fall Membership Drive begins on Monday, October 14, at 7 a.m. and runs through Friday, October 18th, at 6 p.m.

We'll have a full lineup of guest DJs, interviews, giveaways, and plenty of fun!

Our grand prize is a Trek FX+ e-bike donated by Second Avenue Sports!

Additional prizes have been donated by:

Pledge your support

Renew or make your membership pledge now.

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can specify supporting areas, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!
