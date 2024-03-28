KSUT Spring Membership Drive - Day Five: Grand Prize Day

Friday is Grand Prize Day

It's the final day of the 2024 Spring Membership Drive, so it's time for the grand prize! In addition to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival package drawing.

Friday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 AM: Lynne Urban with United Way of the SW

Morning Blend, 9 AM to Noon: Jeff Munger (guest DJ)

Afternoon Blend, 1 to 4 PM: Jack Llewelyn (guest DJ)

All Things Considered, 5 PM, Sheila Nanaeto

Day Prizes and the Grand Prize

Throughout the week, all pledges have received automatic entry into the grand prize drawing of a vacation package for two to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, including two 3-day passes, four nights of lodging, and airfare for two from Durango to New Orleans.

You still have time today to make your pledge and be entered to win this fantastic musical adventure!

Additionally, all business members are entered into a drawing for $1,000 and new business members are entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Durango Wine Experience.



Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can specify supporting areas, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

