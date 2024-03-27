KSUT Spring Membership Drive - Day Four: Gardeners and Growers Day

Thursday is Gardeners and Growers Day

Help us celebrate the fourth day of KSUT's Fall Membership Drive with engaging community members and guest DJs! We'll draw for prizes to grow your garden and mind throughout the day.

Thursday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 AM: Tom Bridge from Durango Nursery

Morning Blend, 9 AM to noon: Beth Lamberson (guest DJ)

Tribal Radio Morning Guests: Ray & Williamette deKay

Afternoon Blend, 1-4 PM, Dave Thibodeau (guest DJ)

All Things Considered, 5 PM: Colten Ashley

Day prize, drawn at 6 PM

Three lucky winners will receive a $250 gift card to Durango Nursery. We'll also be drawing for a Paddleboard courtesy of Ska Brewing.



Grand Prize

All who donate to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, March 29.



Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!