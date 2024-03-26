KSUT Spring Membership Drive - Day Two: New Member Day

Tuesday is New Member Day

We continue KSUT's Spring Membership Drive with engaging community member interviews, and guest DJs.



Tuesday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 AM: Maeve Conran with Rocky Mountain Community Radio

Morning Blend, 9 AM to noon: Chuck Hank (guest DJ)

Afternoon Blend, 1 to 4 PM: Jonas Grushkin (guest DJ)

All Things Considered, 5 PM: KSUT Board President Wade Griffith

New Members will be entered into drawings for passes to the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, Tico Time Bluegrass Festival, and the Four Corners Folk Festival.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, March 29.



Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!