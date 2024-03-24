KSUT Spring Membership Drive - Day One: Sustaining Member Day

Monday is Sustaining Member Day

Today we Kick Off KSUT's Spring Membership Drive with engaging community member interviews and guest DJs!

Here's the scoop:

Monday's guests:

Morning Edition, 8 AM: Rick Holter and Christina Rinderle

Morning Blend, 9 AM to noon: Adam Burke

Tribal Radio Morning Show: Sarah Flower

Afternoon Blend, 1 to 4 PM: Kirk James (guest DJ)

All Things Considered, 5 PM: Briggen Wrinkle

New Sustaining Members and Sustaining Members who increase their monthly giving will be entered into a drawing for a Santa Fe getaway courtesy of Christina Rinderle to be drawn after the completion of the drive.

Day Prize Drawn at 6:00 p.m.

Monday's Day Prize will be Two Patron Passes to Michael Franti & Spearhead along with a vinyl copy of their new album.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize: A trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, complete with lodging and airfare from Durango.

Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 29.



Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!