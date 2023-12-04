Double your support for KSUT News with a matching grant on Colorado Gives Day, Tuesday, December 5

Support KSUT on Colorado Gives Day

All donations support our essential local and regional news coverage.

Your pledge to KSUT will be matched by a grant from the Colorado Media Project and their #newsCOneeds campaign, up to $5,000. This statewide campaign spotlights and supports great local journalism that serves our communities.

In 2023, KSUT expanded our regional news coverage. We continued our focus on highlighting Native American and other underrepresented voices. We also covered news topics of local interest, including natural resources, public health, and environmental stories.

The positive feedback from listeners has been overwhelming, reinforcing the need for KSUT to continue to fund and expand this vital service.

Additionally, KSUT.org was awarded Best Small Market Website for the second year in a row by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. KSUT was also voted Best Radio Station for the 11th consecutive year by Durango Herald readers.

By supporting KSUT, you're also helping hundreds of regional nonprofits that rely on us to get their messages out regarding their vital services. A gift to KSUT is a gift that keeps on giving, rippling out into our communities.

Give where you live on Colorado Gives Day and support KSUT.

Thank you!

