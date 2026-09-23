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KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Books & Coffee Day

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 12:00 AM MDT

Today is Books & Coffee Day

The 2026 Fall Membership Drive rolls on with Books & Coffee Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of a year of books from Maria's Bookshop and a year of coffee from Durango Coffee Company.

Wednesdays's guests

  • Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Nancy Stoffer, Page One
  • Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Kellie Pettyjohn, Golden Fox Paradox
  • Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m., Kira & Evan, Maria's Bookshop
  • All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Meg Foley, KSUT/Shanta Foundation

Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

One year's supply of coffee (12 Bags) from Durango Coffee Company.

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

One year of books from Maria's Bookshop.

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