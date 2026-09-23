KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Books & Coffee Day

Today is Books & Coffee Day

The 2026 Fall Membership Drive rolls on with Books & Coffee Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of a year of books from Maria's Bookshop and a year of coffee from Durango Coffee Company.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Wednesdays's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Nancy Stoffer, Page One

Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Kellie Pettyjohn, Golden Fox Paradox

Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m., Kira & Evan, Maria's Bookshop

All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Meg Foley, KSUT/Shanta Foundation

Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

One year's supply of coffee (12 Bags) from Durango Coffee Company.

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

One year of books from Maria's Bookshop.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!