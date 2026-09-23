KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Books & Coffee Day
Today is Books & Coffee Day
The 2026 Fall Membership Drive rolls on with Books & Coffee Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of a year of books from Maria's Bookshop and a year of coffee from Durango Coffee Company.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Wednesdays's guests
- Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Nancy Stoffer, Page One
- Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Kellie Pettyjohn, Golden Fox Paradox
- Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m., Kira & Evan, Maria's Bookshop
- All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Meg Foley, KSUT/Shanta Foundation
Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.
One year's supply of coffee (12 Bags) from Durango Coffee Company.
Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.
One year of books from Maria's Bookshop.
Pledge your support
Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.
Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!