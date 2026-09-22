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KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Music & Festival Day

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 22, 2026 at 12:00 AM MDT

Tuesday is Music Festivals Day

The 2026 Fall Membership Drive continues with Music Festivals Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes: passes to the Moab Folk Festival (including lodging) and passes to the San Juan Songwriters Festival.

Tuesday's guests

  • Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Paul Kokes, Solar Barn Raising
  • Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Carol Clark, Oktoberfest
  • Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: Ann Sanders, Liberty Theatre
  • All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Rick Holter, Public Media Co.

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Passes to the Moab Folk Festival with two nights' lodging.

Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

Passes to the San Juan Songwriters Festival.

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KSUT Fall 2026 Membership Drive
KSUT Staff
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