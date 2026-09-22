KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Music & Festival Day

Tuesday is Music Festivals Day

The 2026 Fall Membership Drive continues with Music Festivals Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes: passes to the Moab Folk Festival (including lodging) and passes to the San Juan Songwriters Festival.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Tuesday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Paul Kokes, Solar Barn Raising

Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Carol Clark, Oktoberfest

Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: Ann Sanders, Liberty Theatre

All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Rick Holter, Public Media Co.

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Passes to the Moab Folk Festival with two nights' lodging.

Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

Passes to the San Juan Songwriters Festival.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

