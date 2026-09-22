KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Music & Festival Day
Tuesday is Music Festivals Day
The 2026 Fall Membership Drive continues with Music Festivals Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes: passes to the Moab Folk Festival (including lodging) and passes to the San Juan Songwriters Festival.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Tuesday's guests
- Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Paul Kokes, Solar Barn Raising
- Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Carol Clark, Oktoberfest
- Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: Ann Sanders, Liberty Theatre
- All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Rick Holter, Public Media Co.
Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.
Passes to the Moab Folk Festival with two nights' lodging.
Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.
Passes to the San Juan Songwriters Festival.
Pledge your support
Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.
Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!