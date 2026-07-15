Acting AG Todd Blanche faces a key test. And, ICE pauses most traffic stops

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee today as President Trump's nominee to lead the Justice Department permanently. Blanche is expected to face questions about his handling of the Epstein files, the targeting of the president's political enemies and the broader politicization of justice.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche listens during a news conference at the Department of Justice building on July 1.

🎧 Democrats oppose Blanche's nomination , NPR's Ryan Lucas tells Up First . With Republicans holding a razor-thin Senate majority, a handful of GOP defections could be enough to block his confirmation. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. ET. Watch it live here.

, NPR's Ryan Lucas tells . With Republicans holding a razor-thin Senate majority, a handful of GOP defections could be enough to block his confirmation. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. ET. Watch it live here. ➡️ Survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's abuse , including Dani Bensky, are speaking out against Blanche's nomination. Bensky is expected to testify before the committee.

, including Dani Bensky, are speaking out against Blanche's nomination. Bensky is expected to testify before the committee. ➡️ Also today, Dr. Erica Schwartz, Trump's latest nominee to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled to appear before a Senate committee this morning to answer questions about her vision and qualifications for the role.

Iran warned it could block all oil export routes in the region in retaliation for the U.S. maritime blockade. Trump says the U.S. will take control of the Strait of Hormuz and has reversed a plan to charge foreign ships a transit fee. The threat and shifting statements come as the U.S. and Iran continue exchanging attacks, with little sign their fragile ceasefire will hold.

🎧 Retired military officials and analysts tell NPR's Tom Bowman that recent U.S. strikes have not done enough to reduce Iran's threat to commercial shipping. They say it could take weeks of more intensive bombing, and the U.S. may also need to escort commercial vessels through the Strait.

that recent U.S. strikes have not done enough to reduce Iran's threat to commercial shipping. They say it could take weeks of more intensive bombing, and the U.S. may also need to escort commercial vessels through the Strait. 🎧 Can the U.S. control the Strait, and is that even the administration's objective? NPR's A Martinez asks retired Vice Adm. Kevin Donegan, a former commander of the Navy's Fifth Fleet and the Combined Maritime Forces in the Middle East.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency will pause most vehicle stops during its enforcement operations. This change comes after two deaths associated with ICE traffic stops. Neither person killed was the intended target of the immigration enforcement actions.

🎧 Around half of Department of Homeland Security field officers currently wear body cameras. The agency attributes this shortfall to Democratic lawmakers and the impact of partial government shutdowns, NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán says. DHS says all agents will be equipped with body cameras within the next 60 days. Meanwhile, advocates, politicians and community members continue to demand independent investigations into the two shootings.

Watch this

Nickolai Hammar/NPR / Comedian Bill Maher speaking to NPR for a Newsmakers interview.

Go face-to-face with the person of the moment. NPR's Newsmakers video podcast brings the biggest names in politics, business, sports, arts, and culture out of the headlines and into the interview chair to discuss the mark they're making on the world. Follow the Newsmakers podcast or subscribe to NPR's YouTube channel to get new episodes as soon as they're available.

Bill Maher received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this summer at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The comedian and host of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher has spent more than three decades criticizing figures across the political spectrum and challenging organized religion. In a new episode of Newsmakers, Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep speaks with Maher about his approach to comedy, how his Catholic upbringing shaped his atheism, why he invited Louis C.K. to speak at the award ceremony, and what he took away from having dinner with President Trump.

Watch or listen to the interview or read the highlights.

Living better

WeBond Creations / Getty Images / Getty Images Two women enjoying ice cream cones, savoring delicious flavors on a warm summer day, sharing laughter and joy in an urban setting

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Ice cream is a summer favorite, and Dr. Zeke Emanuel says there's no need to skip it. In his book Eat Your Ice Cream, he cites evidence suggesting that people who regularly enjoy the sweet treat face a lower risk of metabolic disease — a finding research called "the ice cream paradox." He also offers simple evidence-based advice for staying healthy:

🍦 Avoid smoking, vaping and excessive alcohol use.

🍦 Initiate conversations with people. Casual interactions can help promote positive feelings.

🍦 Keep moving. Even a walk after a meal can help stabilize your blood sugar.

3 things to know before you go

Jared Lloyd / Getty Images / Getty Images A Red-cockaded Woodpecker hovers momentarily before landing at its nesting cavity inside the trunk of a longleaf pine. This species makes its home in living trees rather than dead ones, a process that can take years to complete. If a timber company were to cut down these trees without directly injuring a bird, it would still constitute "harm" under the previous definition used by the Endangered Species Act. A new rule change by the Trump administration would change that.

The Trump administration has changed the definition of "harm" under the Endangered Species Act, a move environmental groups argue could weaken wildlife protections. Lawsuits are already underway. International artists are increasingly skipping tours in the U.S. because of the complicated and costly visa application process. E. Jean Carroll has received approximately $5.625 million in her sexual abuse and defamation case against Trump after years of delays caused by his appeals.

This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

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