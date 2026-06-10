U.S. and Iran exchange strikes. And, House passes ICE and Border Patrol funding

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Today's top stories

The U.S. conducted strikes on Iran last night after an American helicopter was downed near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. President Trump blamed Iran for the incident. Starting at 5 p.m., the U.S. strikes targeted "Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz," the U.S. Central Command said. CENTCOM described the action as a "proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," and added that U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against any further Iranian threats. Trump said it was necessary to retaliate against Iran to uphold U.S. credibility. Iranian officials say they did not target the U.S. helicopter and suggested it went down in an accident. The troops on the downed helicopter were unharmed.

Saul Loeb/AFP / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One prior to departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

🎧 NPR correspondents in the region report that air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan overnight as Iranian missiles targeted U.S. military bases. The Iranian foreign minister issued a statement saying that attacks or threats would not go unanswered. NPR's Franco Ordoñez says there is a real danger of Iranian retaliation against the strikes, which could spark a cycle of responses and counter-responses, each time growing more dangerous. The U.S. strikes complicate Trump's negotiations with Iran, especially if tensions can't be contained. Trump said yesterday that the U.S and Iran were just days away from a deal. After weeks of hearing the same thing, Americans are having a harder time buying into his messages on the conflict as gas prices and electricity costs continue to rise, Ordoñez says.

Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and South Carolina held their primaries yesterday, determining their candidates for several key matchups for the November general elections. In Maine, voters chose Democrat Graham Platner to challenge long-time Republican Sen. Susan Collins for the state's U.S. Senate seat. Here are Maine's primary election results.

The House narrowly voted yesterday to allocate roughly $70 billion to the Department of Homeland Security for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, concluding a 115-day standoff over immigration policy. The spending measure includes $38 billion for ICE, about 3.5 times the previous annual budget approved by Congress. The bill now heads to President Trump's desk and is set to fully finance these operations for the remainder of his term, adding to the tens of billions already approved last year.

🎧 The historic investment in Trump's immigration agenda ensures there will be more resources to enhance the administration's efforts to increase arrest and deportation rates, NPR's Ximena Bustillo says. The measure has no provisions for how much must be spent within a certain timeframe. Immigration advocates warn that regular appropriations bills often include provisions that would require DHS to report to Congress or the public on spending, program updates and demographics of those detained. This measure doesn't have any of those requirements. Democrats were unable to secure a mandate for immigration officers to wear body cameras, provisions on warrants needed to enter homes or limitations on face coverings.

to enhance the administration's efforts to increase arrest and deportation rates, NPR's Ximena Bustillo says. The measure has no provisions for how much must be spent within a certain timeframe. Immigration advocates warn that regular appropriations bills often include provisions that would require DHS to report to Congress or the public on spending, program updates and demographics of those detained. This measure doesn't have any of those requirements. Democrats were unable to secure a mandate for immigration officers to wear body cameras, provisions on warrants needed to enter homes or limitations on face coverings. ➡️ ICE denies having a protester database. But in a previously unpublicized letter to Congress, recently-departed acting ICE director Todd Lyons said the agency collects data on people suspected of potentially unlawful activity, which could include protesters. NPR is the first news organization to review the letter, which is dated April 21.

Bill Gates is set to appear before members of Congress today to answer questions about his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as part of the House Oversight Committee's investigation. Gates has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. The closed-door interview will not be recorded, but the Republican-led committee plans to release a transcript in the days afterward, similar to what it did after former Attorney General Pam Bondi testified. The Microsoft co-founder is among many influential figures mentioned in Justice Department documents about the disgraced financier. Appearing in the files does not necessarily imply criminal wrongdoing.

Today's listen

Mark Senior / The Last Ship is the first musical to be staged at New York's Metropolitan Opera. It draws upon Sting's childhood growing up in the shadow of a shipyard.

This week, The Last Ship becomes the first musical to be staged at New York's Metropolitan Opera. The show is inspired by rock star Sting's childhood spent in the shadow of a shipyard. When it first opened on Broadway in 2014, the musical struggled at the box office and received sharp reviews. In the renewed version, Sting takes on the lead role of foreman Jackie White, delivering his now raspy voice. He is joined on stage by his frequent collaborator, reggae star Shaggy. Sting says he first had the idea for this show in 1990, when he returned to his community of Wallsend, England, and found that the shipyard was closing down just as his parents were dying. Much of the music and lyrics are drawn from Sting's 1991 album The Soul Cages, and weave elements of his family's story into ballads, Celtic folk music and classical recordings that his mother collected. Listen to snippets of the musical and read more about Sting's inspiration for the story.

Living better

Lea Suzuki / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images A study in the journal Science found that people who work remotely had more depression, anxiety and visits to mental health professionals than those who work in jobs that can't be done remotely.

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Remote work has increasingly become more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could be taking a toll on people's mental health. A new study indicates work-from-home practices have made workers more socially isolated, anxious and depressed compared to those who work in-person in offices and other settings. Researchers found that people in remote roles are spending more hours alone during workdays and have increased their visits to mental healthcare providers. Here's a look at what experts say about the findings:

💻 Remote workers spent 58% more hours alone than those in non-remote jobs. These workers also saw a 72% increase in the likelihood of spending their entire day without any human contact.

💻 The rise in symptoms of emotional distress has been found to be worse for remote workers who live alone.

💻 As organizations begin to bring employees back to the office, employers should ensure that those who come in have other co-workers present, says Nicholas Epley, a professor of behavioral science at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, who wasn't involved in the study.

3 things to know before you go

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images NASA introduced the four astronauts scheduled to fly on next year's Artemis III mission. (From left to right) NASA commander Randy Bresnik, European Space Agency pilot Luca Parmitano, NASA mission specialist Frank Rubio, and NASA mission specialist Andre Douglas at a press conference announcing the crew at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.

NASA yesterday named four astronauts who are scheduled to fly on the Artemis III mission as early as next year. This mission is a crucial test flight to prepare for a human landing on the lunar surface. A trust fund that helps pay Social Security benefits is expected to run out of money in 2032, three months earlier than what was predicted last year. After years of declines, new federal test scores show younger students are making gains in reading and math.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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