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Wildfire smoke degrades quality of bull sperm samples, researchers find

Boise State Public Radio News | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:54 PM MDT
Smoke from California wildfires up to 200 miles away blankets a residential neighborhood in Sparks, Nev. A study released by the Desert Research Institute, July 13, 2021, suggests a correlation between exposure to the particulate matter in wildfire smoke and risk of contracting the coronavirus. Scientists found that test positivity rates increased last year in Washoe County when the region was blanketed with wildfire smoke from fires in neighboring California. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
Scott Sonner
/
AP
Smoke from California wildfires blankets a residential neighborhood in Sparks, Nev. in 2020.

Wildfire smoke is associated with a growing list of health impacts. New research now ties it to reproductive harm in bulls – a finding with implications for humans.

Raising cattle is big business in the West, and breeding facilities are an important part of it. In a new paper, researchers found that for every day of exposure to wildfire smoke, the chances of bull sperm samples being discarded for quality issues rose by 4% on average, with larger increases seen among Angus and Red Angus bulls.

Study co-author and Colorado State University Professor Sheryl Magzamen said that’s a small – but still significant – result.

“These small increases add up,” she said. “Especially to the bottom line of a facility, because smoke, we know in the Mountain West, is now an all year occurrence, right?”

Magzamen also pointed out that animals are often used to detect health impacts in humans, serving as so-called sentinel species.

“What happens when you get exposed season in and season out?” she asked. “What happens to people that are exposed as an occupational hazard?”

“We're really concerned about …our wildland firefighters as well, especially hotshots over a season,” she added. “What happens to their exposure over time?”

Additional research is underway looking at reproductive health impacts to wildland firefighters.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.
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Murphy Woodhouse
As Boise State Public Radio's Mountain West News Bureau reporter, I try to leverage my past experience as a wildland firefighter to provide listeners with informed coverage of a number of key issues in wildland fire. I’m especially interested in efforts to improve the famously challenging and dangerous working conditions on the fireline.
See stories by Murphy Woodhouse