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Israel says it killed the leader of Hamas' military wing

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:15 PM MDT
Palestinians gather around a vehicle struck by an Israeli strike in Gaza City, Friday, May 15, 2026.
Jehad Alshrafi
/
AP
Palestinians gather around a vehicle struck by an Israeli strike in Gaza City, Friday, May 15, 2026.

Updated May 16, 2026 at 4:46 AM MDT

JERUSALEM — Israel says it has killed the leader of Hamas' military wing, one of the architects of the Oct, 7, 2023, attacks that triggered the war in Gaza.

Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed in a strike in Gaza City on Friday, Israel's army said. He was one of the last senior commanders in Hamas' military who had directed the planning and execution of the Oct. 7. Hamas-led attacks on Israel.

Haddad assumed the role after his predecessor, Mohammed Sinwar, was killed, Israeli officials said. On Saturday, Haddad's family confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

His killing came as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile as key issues like the disarmament of Hamas stall the deal's progress.

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