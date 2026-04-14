Eric Swalwell will resign from Congress. And, Trump feuds with Pope Leo over Iran War

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Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announced his resignation from Congress yesterday amid growing backlash over sexual assault and misconduct allegations. In a statement on social media, he acknowledged the increasing calls among lawmakers for his expulsion from the House of Representatives. Swalwell's decision comes a day after he suspended his gubernatorial campaign in California, where many people considered him a frontrunner. Swalwell has been embroiled in controversy since last week, when rumors began to circulate online about his alleged abusive behavior toward women.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 08, 2025.

🎧 More than 50 former Swalwell staffers called for him to resign , and several lawmakers indicated they planned to try to expel him this week, NPR's Elena Moore tells Up First . In his resignation announcement, he repeated similar remarks to those in a video he released on Friday, denying the allegations while admitting to making "mistakes in judgment in the past." Swalwell criticized efforts to remove him, arguing that expulsion without due process is wrong. But he also added that it was "wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties." Swalwell didn't specify when he would leave office. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has 14 days to call a special election for his Bay Area seat when it happens. Moore says the seat is a super safe blue seat.

, and several lawmakers indicated they planned to try to expel him this week, NPR's Elena Moore tells . In his resignation announcement, he repeated similar remarks to those in a video he released on Friday, denying the allegations while admitting to making "mistakes in judgment in the past." Swalwell criticized efforts to remove him, arguing that expulsion without due process is wrong. But he also added that it was "wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties." Swalwell didn't specify when he would leave office. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has 14 days to call a special election for his Bay Area seat when it happens. Moore says the seat is a super safe blue seat. ➡️ Swalwell is not the only lawmaker leaving his congressional seat. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales announced yesterday that he will resign after accusations that he had a sexual relationship with a staffer who later took her own life.

The U.S. and Iran are both actively blocking oil exports through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The standoff is hitting economies in many countries as oil is unable to reach global markets.

🎧 Iran's economy relies heavily on its oil exports. During the fighting, the country was getting some oil out, but the U.S. blockade has now cut off its flow. NPR's Greg Myre says it's possible that Iran, which already has a crippled economy, will suffer the most economic pain in an extended blockade. Myre says that the vast majority of countries worldwide have taken an economic hit. This includes the U.S., which, despite its minimal oil imports from the Gulf, is seeing much higher gas prices after oil surged to right around $100 a barrel. In times of crisis, nations typically lean on their allies for support, but President Trump has alienated many U.S. allies by failing to consult them. So far, none of the U.S.' allies have answered Trump's call to take part in the blockade. Iran has long been internationally isolated, with few allies to turn to.

Trump drew criticism from even his loyal supporters this week when he shared an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure. The president has attempted to explain the now-deleted post, telling reporters that he didn't think it was an image of him as Jesus, but as a doctor making people feel better. Trump posted the image after prominently attacking Pope Leo XIV on social media. Leo, the first American-born pope, has spoken out against the war in Iran.

🎧 NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben says it is notable that the president removed the image. The last time Trump gained wide attention for deleting a post, it was a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes, which drew massive criticism. Time will tell how much Trump's latest post will alienate anyone. While his Christian supporters have overwhelmingly stuck with him, Kurtzleben says the president is currently in a vulnerable position. The unpopular war continues, peace talks have stalled and prices are high. Trump's criticism of the pope could further erode his support, Kurtzleben says.

The last time Trump gained wide attention for deleting a post, it was a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes, which drew massive criticism. Time will tell how much Trump's latest post will alienate anyone. While his Christian supporters have overwhelmingly stuck with him, Kurtzleben says the president is currently in a vulnerable position. The unpopular war continues, peace talks have stalled and prices are high. Trump's criticism of the pope could further erode his support, Kurtzleben says. ➡️ Pope Leo XIV said he is undeterred by Trump's criticism and will continue to speak out against war and advocate for peace, dialogue and cooperation between nations. As he began an 11-day tour of Africa yesterday, he emphasized the immense human suffering caused by global conflicts and insisted that moral leadership demands promoting alternatives to violence.

A key tool of the U.S. spy community is set to expire on April 20 unless Congress votes to renew it. Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA 702) aligns with the majority of the articles in the president's daily intelligence briefing and is essential to counterterrorism efforts and to combat trafficking, according to the government. But lawmakers from both parties are concerned that FISA 702 allows for the federal government to spy on American citizens' communications without a warrant, violating their constitutional right to privacy. In the looming fight to bolster the law's civil liberties protections, advocates warn that weakening the provision could threaten national security.

Today's listen

Christof Stache / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A music score sheet is pictured in a rehearsal room on December 2, 2022, in Regensburg, southern Germany.

A dementia diagnosis can feel isolating. People may pull back from beloved activities like singing. The Second Verse Choir in Denver helps people with dementia stay involved. The founders say they want the activity to be as accessible as possible for everyone. They help highlight sheet music for singers and offer large-print lyrics. Cofounder Anne Rigley insists that caregivers and loved ones participate, too. Cofounder Kris Boggs says music helps enhance people's moods. For people living with dementia, music memory can be deeper in the brain than language. Second Verse's first performance is on April 18. Listen to some of the singers practice ahead of the big day and learn more about why the choir is significant.

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Tommy Trenchard for NPR / Women install a series of barricades to fix the shifting dunes that threaten to swamp their local oasis oiutside the village of Kaou, Chad. The oasis provides their only source of farmland, but oases in the region have been shrinking steadily, elders say, in the face of hotter temperatures and stronger winds. The dune fixing is part of a broader intervention by SOS Sahel to support farming in the oasis as part of its contributiuon to the Great Green Wall Initiative.

In 2007, the African Union launched Africa's Great Green Wall project. The plan was to plant a "wall" of trees spanning the entire width of Africa. The multi-billion-dollar project aimed to regreen nearly 250 million acres across 11 countries, from Senegal to Djibouti. In doing so, the project would sequester 250 million tons of carbon, create 10 million green jobs and alleviate poverty and food insecurity. But 18 years later and after spending vast amounts of money, much of the area remains barren, turning what was once a hopeful initiative into a cautionary tale of poor planning. Take a look at where the project currently stands.

3 things to know before you go

Christian Rose / Getty Images / Getty Images Phil Collins, who is already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the prog rock group Genesis, had a string of hits in the 1980s that turned him into one of the most successful acts of the decade. This fall, he will be inducted into the Rock Hall for his solo career.

Yesterday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2026 class of inductees. The list of eight performers includes Phil Collins, Sade and Oasis. Sight and imagination use the same neurons and neural code, according to new evidence reported in the journal Science. A new estimate projects that 442 of the U.S.' 1,700 private, nonprofit four-year colleges and universities face the risk of closing or merging within the next 10 years.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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