Savannah Guthrie returns to her anchor seat as her mother's abduction case remains unsolved

Television host Savannah Guthrie made an emotional return to The Today Show this week, more than two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Republic columnist Bill Goodykoontz joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan for a reaction to the television appearance and an update on Guthrie’s case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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