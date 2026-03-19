Residents urged to guard against heat-related illness as temperatures rise

Health officials in the Mountain West are warning residents to be aware of heat illness as temperatures continue to climb above normal for several days.

Before most residents have acclimated to the heat or set up home cooling systems, temperatures are rising to unseasonably high levels. New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah are among 14 western states, expecting record-breaking heat this weekend.

Chelsea Eastman, PhD, is the New Mexico Department of Health’s (NMDOH) Environmental Health Epidemiology Bureau chief. She said some populations are more susceptible to heat than others.

“We're most concerned about young children, adults over the age of 65, people who work outside, people who have chronic health conditions, and then people who are homeless,” Langer said.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, Langer said you should avoid the hottest part of the day. Those working outside should act on three tenets, “Water, Rest, Shade"; drink plenty of water; take breaks; and get into the shade or an air-conditioned building.

Heat illness can progress rapidly. Langer said people should seek medical attention immediately following heat exposure if they experience symptoms

like a fever or chills, nausea or vomiting, or confusion.To prevent heat-related illnesses, Langer said you should avoid the hottest part of the day. Those working outside should act on three tenets, “Water, Rest, Shade"; drink plenty of water; take breaks; and get into the shade or an air-conditioned building.