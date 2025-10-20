Study: Home hardening can more than double chances of homes surviving wildfires

The American West has seen the number of structures lost in wildfires more than triple in recent decades. But new research shows that home hardening measures can significantly increase a home’s chances of survivability during a wildfire.

A team of researchers recently looked at some of the most destructive blazes to find out how effective measures like clearing brush near homes and installing metal roofs or non-combustible siding are at reducing that risk.

In the incidents analyzed, only 20% of the homes withstood the flames, according to co-author Michael Gollner, who runs the University of California’s Fire Research Lab. But home hardening measures took that to 25%, and removing flammable plants and other materials from close to the structure took it all the way to 48%.

“You go from having most of the homes destroyed to half of them surviving,” he said of the findings. “It's a completely different thing.”

But to have that effect, he cautioned, it can’t just be a handful of properties.

“If you do it for one house, it's ineffective,” he said. “But if everybody does it, then everyone starts to retain those benefits.”

Measures like wildfire building codes and grant programs to help pay for hardening measures can help, according to Gollner.

“We should not be building new communities ready to burn,” he added. “That's not intelligible in this day and age.”

The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety suggests a number of wildfire mitigation measures that homeowners can take.