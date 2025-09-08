Attempted Trump assassination trial begins. And, South Korea to fly 300 workers home

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's stop stories

Jury selection begins today in the trial of Ryan Routh, the man charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump last year when he was running for president. The 59-year-old has been in custody since September 2024 and faces four other counts, including federal weapons violations. Routh has a criminal record, including a 2002 conviction in North Carolina for possessing an explosive device. He will represent himself in court.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP Ryan Routh, shown here in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 30, 2022, is accused of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach, Fla. golf course in 2024. Jury selection in the trial begins Monday.

🎧 A key piece of evidence in the trial will be a 12-page letter Routh left with a friend that was later turned over to the authorities, NPR's Greg Allen tells Up First. Allen says prosecutors intend to show only the first page to the jury. On that page, Routh wrote, "Dear World, This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I failed you." Routh wants the jury to see the full text and said in a motion to Judge Aileen Cannon that "every line is about gentleness, peacefulness and nonviolent caring for humanity." Cannon says she'll wait to rule on his request.

Trump says he doesn't intend to "go to war" with American cities but vows to "clean them up." His comments came after he was questioned about a post on his Truth Social website in which he said Chicago was "about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR," referring to his plan to rebrand the Department of Defense. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, said Trump's statement was "not normal" and that his state "won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator."

🎧 NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has been in Chicago for the last few days. She says people in the city are going about their daily lives, but the mood is tense. She spoke to protesters on Saturday, who said they were worried about American democracy, especially after Trump deployed National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. "On the immigration side of things, people are genuinely scared," Lonsdorf says. She spoke with 27-year-old Andrea Soria, who said some of her undocumented family members hadn't left the house this week.

South Korea plans to send a charter plane to the U.S. to bring home more than 300 workers who were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a Georgia Hyundai plant. In an emergency meeting in Seoul, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said he was "deeply concerned" over the arrests. ICE officials say the raid at the Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant was the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of Homeland Security investigations.

Living better

J Studios/Getty Images / Digital Vision / Digital Vision Conceptual image of a grid pattern of yellow dumbbells covering half the screen with a single red heart in between, could illustrate ideas around heart health and exercise or love for working out

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

More than half of Americans will have hypertension, or high blood pressure, by age 40. It's the leading cause of heart disease, which is the #1 cause of death for men and women in the country. The condition is also linked to increased risk of kidney disease and dementia. Because you can't feel the pressure in your blood vessels, the condition is often called a silent killer. Here's the latest guidance from medical professionals on how to treat it: 🩸 New guidelines include the decades-old advice about the benefits of a low-sodium diet. They also emphasize lifestyle changes like exercise, stress reduction and limiting alcohol.

🩸 Evidence shows that people with a systolic blood pressure of 140 or higher would benefit from taking two medications. Research shows that one medication alone is often not enough to lower blood pressure to the desired range.

🩸 Diuretics are often used to treat hypertension by helping the body get rid of extra salt and water. ACE inhibitors block the production of a hormone called angiotensin II, and help relax the blood vessels and calcium channel blockers that slow down the movement of calcium into cells, which can help lower pressure.

🩸 A new medication targeting a hormone that helps regulate fluid and sodium in the body is gaining interest. The drug is not yet available, but new study results could pave the way for a new treatment option for hypertension.

Picture show

Keren Carrion / NPR / NPR The iconic lox bagel — a "Classic with the Works" — at Russ & Daughters.

New York's iconic Russ & Daughters celebrates 100 years of slinging bagels and lox this year. Founded by Joel Russ, the shop, is one of the last remaining Jewish appetizing stores, which are distinct from delis. Unlike a traditional Jewish delicatessen, which serves smoked and cured meats like pastrami and corned beef, appetizing stores sell fresh fish and dairy. NPR's Scott Simon recently took a trip to the store to try his hand at the fine art of slicing salmon — a task that usually takes employees three months to learn. Read about the shop's rich history and new cookbook, savor some delectable photos, and grab one of the new recipes. You're gonna want to eat a bagel afterward.

3 things to know before you go

Allie Gutierrez / NHPR file photo / NHPR file photo A headstone in an Allenstown cemetery honors two of the Bear Brook victims previously identified by New Hampshire investigators.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office says it has identified the last unknown victim in the high-profile cold case commonly known as the Bear Brook murders. Now, a new mystery emerges regarding the victim's missing mother. (via NHPR ) Chrysler has recalled more than 90,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to a software error that could lead to " loss of drive power" and potential crashes, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration In 1980, 22-year-old Elaine Batchelor backpacked across Europe to celebrate her college graduation. When two men tried to attack her one night on a train to Greece, two strangers stepped up to protect her. She says if she ever met her unsung heroes again, she'd thank them for "doing what good humans do in moments like that."

This newsletter was edited by Obed Manuel.

Copyright 2025 NPR