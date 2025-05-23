© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Provision to sell public lands in Nevada and Utah stripped from ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published May 23, 2025 at 2:52 PM MDT
A view from a red sandstone overlook of St. George, Utah, on a clear-skied day.
Jeremy
/
Adobe Stock
A view of St. George, Utah. The controversial provision stripped from the GOP budget bill had included selling off 10,000 acres near the tourist town in southwestern Utah.

A Republican representative from the Mountain West led an effort Wednesday to remove a controversial provision to sell 450,000 acres of federal land in Nevada and Utah from the House reconciliation bill.

The change comes two weeks after Republican Congressmembers Mark Amodei of Nevada and Celeste Maloy of Utah introduced the measure to sell off public lands in their respective states for development and affordable housing. The move received strong opposition from advocates, Democrats, and some Republicans, including Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana, who served as the Secretary of Interior during President Donald Trump’s first term.

In fact, shortly after Amodei and Maloy’s last-minute amendment, Zinke formed the bipartisan Public Lands Caucus with Democratic Representative Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico. The Montana Congressman’s clear-cut opposition to the amendment led the charge to strip public land sales out of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

In a statement, Zinke said, in part, “I do not support the widespread sale or transfer of public lands. Once the land is sold, we will never get it back.”

Conservationists are calling it a win for all Americans.

“The precedent that this would have set for the way public lands are managed across the United States would have been a horrific one to set,” said Olivia Tanager, director of the Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter. “We know that public lands are held in perpetuity for future generations.”

Tanager added that Zinke’s leadership “really demonstrated that people across political spectrums care deeply about our public places, about our ecosystems.”

While the threat of selling public lands is over for now, Congressman Amodei said in a press release he will “continue to push for the responsible management of underused lands in Nevada,” adding, “The fight is far from over.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
MWNB
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel
Public media is under threat. Will you step up?
I Support KSUT
Related Stories