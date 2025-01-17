Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby and more will play FireAid benefit concert in LA

A benefit concert will be held in Los Angeles and streamed live on Thursday, Jan. 30, to support communities impacted by the wildfires. FireAid, which will take place in tandem at both Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, will feature performances from artists including Billie Eilish and Finneas, Green Day, Lady Gaga and Stevie Nicks.

All proceeds from the FireAid concert, along with direct donations, will be administered through the Annenberg Foundation to fund short-term relief efforts, as well as fire prevention initiatives throughout Southern California. According to their website, FireAid's 501(c)(3) status is pending.

The full lineup will include: Billie Eilish and Finneas, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Sting and Tate McRae.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22. The concert will also be broadcast at select AMC Theatres and through YouTube, Netflix, the Apple TV app and several other streaming services.

Singer-songwriter John Mayer, who will perform alongside Dave Matthews for the first time at FireAid, took to Instagram to share the news. "It's an honor to be in a position to help a cause as important as rebuilding lives and communities that were devastated by wildfires," he wrote.

Pop star Tate McRae, who is also on the lineup, posted on Instagram about her experience moving from Canada to Los Angeles five years ago to start her career. "I am inspired by so many people in this city — all of whom are selfless, hardworking, strong, and compassionate," she wrote. "I'm so honored to be a part of this incredible group of artists coming together for our city. Please continue to do what you can to help those in need and our brave firefighters and first responders."

The benefit show will take place just days before the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which will air on CBS on Feb. 2 and now focus on raising money for wildfire relief efforts.

