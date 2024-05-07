Tune in to a mini-concert with Shannon & The Clams

How do you persevere through inconceivable tragedy? Two years ago, Shannon & The Clams lead singer Shannon Shaw lost her fiancée, Joe Haener, in a car crash just months before they were to be married. The garage punk band's new album, The Moon Is in the Wrong Place, grapples with loss and finding healing in the aftermath.

The album, produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, is awash in the quartet's signature sounds of doo-wop and garage rock, and it's also their most focused and raw work to date. In this session, we're sharing a mini-concert with Shannon & The Clams, recorded at SXSW, in Austin.

Shannon & The Clams are Shannon Shaw, Nate Mahan, William Sprott and Cody Blanchard. This session was recorded at Electric Deluxe Recorders by Aaron Glemboski, and mixed by Aaron Ullman.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

