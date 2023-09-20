Watch the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards

The Americana Music Association presents the 22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards, taking place in Nashville Sept. 20 at the famed Ryman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT.

This year's Honors & Awards will have performances from (in alphabetical order) 49 Winchester, Adeem the Artist, Allison Russell, Angel Olsen, The Avett Brothers, Bettye LaVette, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Logan Ledger, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, The Milk Carton Kids, Nickel Creek, Noah Kahan, Patty Griffin, Rufus Wainwright, S.G. Goodman, Sunny War, The War And Treaty and William Prince.

Return to this page at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 20 watch the live webstream.

22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards Nominees

Artist of the Year

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Margo Price

Allison Russell

Billy Strings



Album of the Year

"Big Time," Angel Olsen; produced by Angel Olsen and Jonathan Wilson

"Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?" Tyler Childers; produced by Tyler Childers

"El Bueno y el Malo," Hermanos Gutiérrez; produced by Dan Auerbach

"The Man from Waco," Charley Crockett; produced by Bruce Robison

"Strays," Margo Price; produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson



Song of the Year

"Change of Heart," Margo Price; written by Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price

"I'm Just a Clown," Charley Crockett; written by Charley Crockett

"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt; written by Bonnie Raitt

"Something in the Orange," Zach Bryan; written by Zach Bryan

"You're Not Alone," Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile; written by Allison Russell



Duo/Group of the Year

49 Winchester

Caamp

Nickel Creek

Plains

The War and Treaty



Emerging Act of the Year

Adeem the Artist

S.G. Goodman

William Prince

Thee Sacred Souls

Sunny War



Instrumentalist of the Year

Isa Burke

Allison de Groot

Jeff Picker

SistaStrings — Chauntee and Monique Ross

Kyle Tuttle

