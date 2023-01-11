KSUT wraps up 2022, shares station highlights and the power of community support

KSUT has experienced unprecedented growth over the past three years - with 2022 sustaining that trend, all while continuing to represent and improve the service we provide to our listening community. Loyal listeners and supporters are the foundation of all that we do.

With a quick review of the past year, we thought we'd share a few highlights:

• KSUT was one of six public radio stations across the country selected to receive training and production assistance to collaborate on StoryCorps’ One Small Step initiative, which facilitates conversation and connection between people of opposing viewpoints in their communities.

• KSUT won its 10th consecutive "Best Radio Station" honor in the annual Durango Herald Best of Durango & La Plata County Awards.

• KSUT was thrilled to collaborate with the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College in presenting An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band. The very successful event took place at the La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango in celebration of July 4, 2022.

• KSUT.org and its managing editor and administrator Mark Duggan won the "Best Small Market Radio Station Website" at the annual Colorado Broadcasters Association awards in April 2022. The CBA recognizes radio and TV stations across Colorado for their excellence in broadcast news and commitment to serving their communities.

• KSUT fulfilled a significant benchmark in its multi-year strategic plan with the hire of Colten Ashley as Tribal Media Center coordinator. The Tribal Media Center offers multimedia training to Native American and Indigenous individuals with a goal of expanding first-person and narrative storytelling content that can be distributed broadly, to both native and non-native audiences throughout Indian Country. Tribal Media Center projects already underway include Native Braids, Native Lens and numerous partnerships with Rocky Mountain PBS, Fort Lewis College, Dream Warriors and Vision Maker Media.

• Several KSUT staff attended NPR’s “Super Regional” conference, a gathering of public radio leaders from across the country, in April in downtown Denver. Representatives from stations in large and small communities shared their ideas, strategies, and visions. Breakout sessions delved into harnessing the power of public media to make a case for diversity, equity, and inclusion. And how NPR Member stations play a unique role in responding to the crisis in local journalism.

• KSUT embarked on a news collaboration with KSJD Community Radio in Cortez. Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau seeks to cover underrepresented communities in the Four Corners. The multi-year project covers Native, Indigenous, Latinx, and other communities across southwest Colorado. Voices from the Edge of the Colorado Plateau is one of six collaborative projects receiving $1 million from the Colorado Media Project (CMP) to strengthen and advance equity in local news.

• The 15th Annual Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass Festival took place on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs in June, featuring virtuoso guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, rising Americana/bluegrass band The Lil’ Smokies, and alt-country powerhouse Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, plus many more.

• The 26th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival was held over Labor Day weekend on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs, featuring Yonder Mountain String Band, Darrell Scott, Eliza Gilkyson, Cristina Vane, Gangstagrass, War & Pierce, William Prince and many more. These cultural gatherings continue to build community.

• KSUT hosted a great crowd at the Eddie Box, Jr. Media Center Open House on Wednesday, October 26, with over 100 visitors touring the new studios, meeting the staff and socializing. People came from across the KSUT listening area, representing most of our broadcast communities.

• In celebration of our open house, members of the Southern Ute Tribal Council and Eddie Box, Jr. joined us for a wonderful hour-long conversation on-air about the rich history of KSUT, which all started with the vision of the Southern Ute Tribe.

• The Creative Industries Division of the Office of Economic Development (CCI) awarded KSUT a grant through the Colorado Arts Relief Fund, an initiative passed by the Colorado Legislature, to assist artists and arts organizations impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic which caused KSUT to cancel 3 scheduled festivals in 2020-21.

• In 2022 KSUT hosted an impressive array of musical guests for both in-studio and virtual live sessions including jazz vocalist Catherine Russell, the Fort Mojave traditional Bird Dancers and Singers, bluegrass hall-of-famer Peter Rowan, virtuosic multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Molly Tuttle, rising Americana star Taylor Rae, bluegrass hip-hop band Gangstagrass, and local bands The Badly Bent and Stillhouse Junkies among many others.

We're approaching 2023 with optimism and excitement and the goal to continue KSUT’s mission of providing a vibrant local resource that educates, entertains, and informs with diverse, quality programming selected and designed for the communities that enrich our lives.

KSUT has an operating budget of $2.7 million per year that must be met through individual donations, underwriting sales, special events revenue, and local, state, and federal grants. Your generosity ensures the news, music, and entertainment that the Four Corners has relied on since 1976.

Thank you for your support, and happy new year from KSUT.

