KSUT welcomes Becky Buller, Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass headliner for virtual live session on Thursday

Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and 10-time IBMA award-winner Becky Buller will join host Chris Aaland for a virtual KSUT Session featuring conversation and live performances of songs from her new holiday album, Thursday, December 15 at 1:30 PM MST. Becky is also a headliner for the 16th annual Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass, June 9-11, 2023, helping us kick off earlybird ticket sales and our preliminary lineup announcement.

She tours extensively with the Becky Buller Band and has released three albums on the Dark Shadow Recording label, including Distance And Time, which was a nominee for the 2021 IBMA Album Of The Year. Equally passionate about bluegrass music education, Becky has 20 years experience teaching fiddle, singing, and songwriting at workshops and camps around the world.

Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass tickets go on sale here, December 15 at 12 noon.

