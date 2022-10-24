KSUT Fall Fund Drive 2022: Health and Wellness Day

We're excited to present Health and Wellness Day on day two of the KSUT Fall Membership Drive.

Many thanks to our food sponsor Himalayan Kitchen.

Tuesday's Guests:

• Morning Edition, 8 AM, Maeve Conran, Rocky Mountain Community Radio managing editor (RMCR)

• Afternoon Blend, 1:00 PM, Eugene Salaz from Animas City Theatre

• Afternoon Blend, 2:06 PM, Stillhouse Junkies- Live KSUT Session hosted by Chris Aaland, sponsored by Durango Organics

• All Things Considered – 4 PM, Jeff Susor from Powerhouse Science Center

• All Things Considered – 5 PM, Adam Burke, KSUT News managing editor

Morning Prize (drawn at noon):

• 2 passes to Durango Hot Springs

Afternoon Prize (drawn at 5 p.m.):

• A pair of tickets to the Stillhouse Junkies "Album Release MEGAParty" with special guest Wood Belly, 7 p.m., THIS THURSDAY! Plus $80 gift certificate to the Mahogany Grille.

Day prizes, drawn at 6 PM

• 90 minute massage with Lisa Weber of Balanced Life Massage, 2 passes to Durango Hot Springs – $215 value

• $250 gift certificate to Cryo Med Spa, plus 2 passes to Durango Hot Springs – $350 value

• 3-month membership to Salt360 Float Studio, plus 2 passes to Durango Hot Springs – $280 value

• 3-month membership to Salt360 Float Studio, 2 passes to Durango Hot Springs – $280 value

Open House

The public is invited to join KSUT for an Open House event on Wednesday, October 26 from 9 AM to 6 PM to tour the new Eddie Box, Jr. Media Center. In celebration, Eddie Box Jr., and Southern Ute Tribal Council guests Vice-Chair Ramona Eagle, Linda Baker, Vanessa Torres, and Lorelei Cloud will do a group interview with station hosts Tami Graham and Sheila Nanaeto, to be broadcast on both KSUT signals from noon to 1 PM. KSUT is located at 15150 Hwy 172, Ignacio, Co.

Grand Prizes

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing for your chance to win a relaxing 2-night stay at Dunton Hot Springs, complete with exceptional culinary offerings. Tribal Radio supporters will be entered into a special drawing for a pair of tickets to the Denver Broncos home game vs. the Arizona Cardinals on December 18, 2022, plus lodging for two. Drawings to be held Friday at 6 PM.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support like local news, Tribal Radio and festivals. Festival donations of $250 or more from residents who file Colorado state income tax may qualify for a 25% tax credit. Please renew or make your membership pledge online. Thank you!

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners. Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

