KSUT Presents the 26th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival, happening this weekend in Pagosa Springs

The 26th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival kicks off Friday, September 2 at 4 PM on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs, featuring the Yonder Mountain String Band, Darrell Scott, Eliza Gilkyson, Dirtwire, Cristina Vane, Gangstagrass, War & Pierce, Heartless Bastards, William Prince and many more.

We hope to see you on Reservoir Hill this weekend!