KSUT Presents the 26th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival, happening this weekend in Pagosa Springs
The 26th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival kicks off Friday, September 2 at 4 PM on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs, featuring the Yonder Mountain String Band, Darrell Scott, Eliza Gilkyson, Dirtwire, Cristina Vane, Gangstagrass, War & Pierce, Heartless Bastards, William Prince and many more.
Everything you need is at KSUTpresents.org, but here are links to some highlights:
• Buy tickets here
• Main Stage Schedule
• San Juan Vans Late Night Stage
• La Plata Electric Workshop Stage
• Kids Program
• FAQs
• Camping
• Festival Extras (Morning Yoga; Bubbles, Booze & Bluegrass)
• The Badly Bent replace Honey Dewdrops
Please visit our Facebook Page, and Twitter and tag your festival posts #FCFF.
We hope to see you on Reservoir Hill this weekend!