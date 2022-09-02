© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT Presents the 26th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival, happening this weekend in Pagosa Springs

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 2, 2022 at 12:22 PM MDT
Darrell Scott at sunset
John Fitzpatrick
/
Darrell Scott at sunset, Four Corners Folk Festival 2021. Darrell returns this year with his Electrifying Trio Sunday at 5 PM. He'll also offer a songwriting workshop at 1 PM Sunday.

The 26th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival kicks off Friday, September 2 at 4 PM on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs, featuring the Yonder Mountain String Band, Darrell Scott, Eliza Gilkyson, Dirtwire, Cristina Vane, Gangstagrass, War & Pierce, Heartless Bastards, William Prince and many more.

Everything you need is at KSUTpresents.org, but here are links to some highlights:

• Buy tickets here
Main Stage Schedule
• San Juan Vans Late Night Stage
• La Plata Electric Workshop Stage
• Kids Program
FAQs
• Camping
Festival Extras (Morning Yoga; Bubbles, Booze & Bluegrass)
The Badly Bent replace Honey Dewdrops

Please visit our Facebook Page, and Twitter and tag your festival posts #FCFF.

We hope to see you on Reservoir Hill this weekend!

