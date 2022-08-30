Badly Bent to replace Honey Dewdrops at Four Corners Folk Festival this weekend

Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Honey Dewdrops have cancelled their appearance at the 26th annual Four Corners Folk Festival this weekend. They will be replaced on the main stage lineup by The Badly Bent.

The Badly Bent will perform on the Dan Appenzeller Memorial Stage at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Additionally, they will play the Bubbles & Bluegrass event at 10 a.m. Sunday in front of the Breckenridge beer tent. Complimentary beer and food will be served at Bubbles & Bluegrass. Finally, The Badly Bent will present a workshop on arranging at 2 p.m. Saturday at the La Plata Electric Association workshop tent in the campground.

The Badly Bent is a Durango-based quintet that won the prestigious 2005 Telluride Bluegrass Festival band competition. This past March, they released their third album, Too Late to Care, which has charted on the national bluegrass and alt-country charts. Upon its release, Too Late to Care became the most downloaded bluegrass album on ArtistDirect, a national service to bluegrass and Americana DJs.

Festival headliners include Yonder Mountain String Band, Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Trio, Heartless Bastards, Dirtwire and Gangstagrass. All totaled, 16 bands and artists in the folk, Americana, bluegrass, blues, rock, R&B and Celtic genres will perform on Reservoir Hill this coming weekend.

Campgrounds will open at 11 a.m. Thursday; music starts at 4 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday evening.

For a complete schedule, to purchase tickets, or find out information about each performer, visit ksutpresents.org. Volunteer opportunities are still available.