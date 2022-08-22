KSUT welcomes Eliza Gilkyson for virtual session, Thurs 8/25 at 1:30 PM; plus festival performance

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and activist Eliza Gilkyson has become one of the most respected musicians in folk, roots and Americana circles. A core artist on the KSUT airwaves, Eliza will join host Chris Aaland for a virtual live session Thursday, September 25 at 1:30 PM in advance of her performance at the 26th annual Four Corners Folk Festival over Labor Day weekend.

Eliza Gilkyson's new album Songs from the River Wind, is what she calls her “love letter to the Old West.” These songs are snapshots of the people and places, lives and loves lost and found over her years of wandering the West as a musical minstrel searching for her heart’s home. If you're moved by the KSUT Music Blend favorite "Beauty Way", these songs will speak to you.

Check out KSUT listening options here.

Visit ksutpresents.org for Four Corners Folk Festival tickets and information.