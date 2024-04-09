© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT picks up several reporting awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published April 9, 2024 at 7:27 PM MDT
KSUT Four Corners Public Radio was the recipient of multiple awards at the recent Colorado Broadcaster's Association 2023 Awards of Excellence gala. It was held in downtown Denver on April 6, 2024, and recognizes work produced in 2023.

Clark Adomaitis, reporter for the Voices of the Colorado Plateau reporting project, received multiple Awards of Excellence in the Small Market Radio category. They include:

Adomaitis also collected several Certificates of Merit, including:

KSUT.org also won Best Station Website for the third consecutive year.

Adomaitis said about his awards: "I’m grateful to be recognized for the reporting I did in 2023 and for the opportunity to report on unique stories in the Four Corners region. I’m thankful for all of the sources who helped with my stories, the teams at KSUT and KSJD, and my editor, Adam Burke."

