KSUT picks up several reporting awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association
KSUT Four Corners Public Radio was the recipient of multiple awards at the recent Colorado Broadcaster's Association 2023 Awards of Excellence gala. It was held in downtown Denver on April 6, 2024, and recognizes work produced in 2023.
Clark Adomaitis, reporter for the Voices of the Colorado Plateau reporting project, received multiple Awards of Excellence in the Small Market Radio category. They include:
- One woman’s journey with The Vagina Monologues (Best News Feature, Report, or Series)
- Durango high school’s Black Student Alliance heads to Atlanta (Best News Coverage of a Single Event)
- Durango School District 9-R trains P.E. teachers on traditional Native American games (Best Sports Feature)
Adomaitis also collected several Certificates of Merit, including:
- One overdose turned teens into activists (with editor Adam Burke)
- Durango 9-R School District provides programming for bilingual students
KSUT.org also won Best Station Website for the third consecutive year.
Adomaitis said about his awards: "I’m grateful to be recognized for the reporting I did in 2023 and for the opportunity to report on unique stories in the Four Corners region. I’m thankful for all of the sources who helped with my stories, the teams at KSUT and KSJD, and my editor, Adam Burke."
