Colorado Democrats endorse VP Kamala Harris for president

Colorado Public Radio originally published this story on July 23, 2024, at 1:06 PM.

The Colorado Democratic Party has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, the day after an enthusiastic remote informational session on Monday with more than 300 attendees.

“The party is moving quickly; we're coalescing quickly, " said Shad Murib, the state party chair, during the call. He said he hopes the unity carries the party through to November. “I voted to endorse Harris in my capacity as chair. I think everyone is by and large overwhelmingly supportive.”

“We are past the end of our primary, so we have to take this unusual step,” Murib said.

Prior to Colorado’s endorsement, Harris had already secured enough pledged DNC delegates across the country to clinch the party’s nomination for president. According to state party officials, Harris won over 95 percent of Colorado voting members’ support for her candidacy, with 95 percent of delegates to the Democratic National Convention pledging to support her nomination.

Colorado Democrats conducted two digital straw polls. One was sent to party members on the central committee, which is mostly composed of local county leaders and elected officials, and a second straw poll was sent to delegates who will be attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 19-22. Colorado Democrats will send 87 people.

Until now, 72 of those delegates were bound to support Biden, who won the Democratic presidential primary in the state, while the remaining 15 delegates were not pledged to any candidate.

Gov. Jared Polis, Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons (a longtime friend of President Joe Biden), and Harris’ deputy chief of staff Sergio Gonzales briefly joined the Monday call with Democrats to urge the party to get behind Harris.

“She's enthusiastic, she's ready,” said Polis. “The face of our future. This was a challenging election because, for the longest time, we weren't able to talk about Donald Trump's age and infirmity. Well, guess what? Now we can.”

Gonzales, the grandson of Corky Gonzales, a longtime political leader in Denver’s Chicano movement, said Harris will make the case directly to voters.

“A defining cornerstone of her message is going to be building the middle class,” said Gonzales. “Obviously the economic message being so key and talking about what we've done.”

The chat section of the Zoom call was filled with supportive comments, “Fired up! Ready to go!” ‘Hope Rising” and “Yes we Kam”

Democratic party members had one minute to share their thoughts about a Harris nomination

Dr. Allison Cotton said she’s never been more excited in her life. She’s a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, part of the Divine Nine historically Black sororities and fraternities, which she said have already organized to work on the ground for Harris. Like Harris, Cotton is a Howard University graduate.

“They're going nuts, and all of Howard is going to walk for her, so we've already got millions of people behind her. No reason to doubt Joe Biden and his choice.”

Angela Thomas, a DNC delegate representing Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, said she thinks Harris will energize younger voters.

“About six months ago, my 33-year-old came to me and said, ‘I can't in good conscience vote for Joe Biden Mom. I don't know how I can do that,’” Thomas said. “Last night, he came to me and said, ‘I have hope again.’”

For Democrat Ann Meisel, it’s “high time we have a female president … Women, you’ve got to vote for a woman to be in power. She’s smart. She’s articulate. I look forward to campaigning for her.”

Democrats acknowledged the unprecedented situation and the short timeline for Harris to build a campaign and case prior to November.

Christian Caldwell said the party needs to make sure to introduce voters to Harris.

“We’ve just gotta get people to know her,” he said. “But I’m all behind it.”