Western Water Coverage

Ancient rainstorms may have sculpted the red planet, similar to the monsoon rains that helped shape the Southwest’s landscape
Engineering hurdles, high costs and political challenges stand in the way of an easy fix to the West's water shortages. This is Part 1 in the Western Water Myths five-part series.
The Colorado River District wants to buy water used by the Shoshone hydropower, but a Front Range water supplier wants to see more data.
The river outlet pipes inside Glen Canyon Dam are getting a $9 million repair job, but conservation groups want to see more permanent changes at Lake Powell.
The Colorado River starts as mountain snow, but climate change has made it harder to predict how much will flow into streams every year. A new study says springtime sun, rain and plants could make it easier.
In Glen Canyon, home to Lake Powell, the shrinking reservoir has revealed areas that were once submerged. These scientists are counting the plants that live there, and have found that they're mostly native.
The Imperial Irrigation District in California is the Colorado River's largest water user. A new conservation plan will spend hundreds of millions to save water, but environmental advocates raised concerns.
Invasive zebra mussels could harm native fish and clog agricultural equipment. Until recently, they had never before been seen in the stretch of the Colorado River near Grand Junction.
Negotiations over the water supply for 40 million people are hinged on how you interpret the words "will not cause," written into the century-old Colorado River Compact.
Cities around Phoenix are spending billions to develop water infrastructure. Local leaders say it's a necessary step as the Colorado River shrinks and groundwater dries up.