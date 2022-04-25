Local and Regional News
Reporting on issues important to the Four Corners region.
Community Compassion Outreach is a Durango-based organization that helps people who are living outside.
The fire, which started Friday June 3, consumed 89 acres. No structures burned, despite the fire's close proximity to the Southern Ute Tribe campus.
The two met at a public forum in Ignacio. There were personal attacks and calls to arm schoolteachers.
Here's a rundown of key facts and important resources on the wildfire burning less than two miles west of Durango.
During the past ten months, KSUT has continued to broaden its scope of local and regional news and information, complementing the station's national and…