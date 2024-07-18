A KSUT Conversation with Party in the Park headliner Bee Taylor

KSUT is proud to present Bee Taylor as the headlining act at KSUT's 19th annual Party in the Park on July 26.

According to her bio, Taylor is a New Orleans-based musician who performs with a 9-piece brass band. It includes an all-female horn section with a sound that is deeply inspired by the New Orleans tradition.

KSUT's Tami Graham recently interviewed Taylor as part of a KSUT Conversation.



About Party in the Park

When: Friday, July 26 at 6 PM. Gates will open at 5:30 PM.

Friday, July 26 at 6 PM. Gates will open at 5:30 PM. Where: Buckley Park, downtown Durango

Buckley Park, downtown Durango Buy tickets: $20 in advance at KSUT Presents or $25 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free with a paying adult. Pets are not allowed.

KSUT's Party in the Park is an annual summer tradition. It celebrates world music, jazz, funk, and New Orleans genres with acts meant to get the crowd dancing.

Past performers have included Ozomatli, The Iguanas, Shinyribs, Lake Street Dive, Crash Test Dummies, The Subdudes, The Greencards, The New Orleans Suspects, Todo Mundo, The Big Takeover, Baracutanga, The Stooges Brass Band, Jarabe Mexicano and others. The event also includes food vendors and beverages.

Party in the Park is co-sponsored by Sky Ute Casino, Bank of San Juans, and Wagon Wheel Liquor.

Buy tickets to Party in the Park.