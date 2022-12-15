Best of 2022

-
NPR's 100 Best Songs of 2022.
-
NPR's 50 Best Albums Of 2022
-
It was a heart-pounding, dance-inducing, head-spinning year in Latin music, from Bad Bunny's exponential rise to a relentless commitment from up and coming artists to play between genre lines.
-
The rap of 2022 reunited and revitalized old partnerships, revisited and critiqued old haunts, unearthed powerful new voices and even helped plug a new Minions movie.
-
In 2022, the top 10 rock albums took a pilgrimage to Memphis, communed with theologians and poets, found the interconnectedness of all beings and danced through pain and pleasure.
-
Raina Douris, the host of World Cafe from WXPN in Philadelphia, shares her favorite listens from the year.
-
In 2022, the greatest difficult-to-classify sounds encompassed microtonal rock jams, tender ambient, Egyptian ghosts and an epic synth symphony.
-
Discover a broad spectrum of this year's most compelling classical music, from booby-trapped string quartets and chilled-out piano to full-throttle percussion, electric guitars and high-flying vocals.
-
In 2022, R&B rediscovered its place in the club, pushed into the outer reaches of space, found and lost love (as always) and relished the beauty of the Black experience.