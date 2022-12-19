KSUT staff shares their top music picks of 2022

We asked KSUT staff members to pick their favorite music of the year. It wasn't an easy task! There was a cornucopia of new releases. After several days of thought and revision, we landed on what we think are some of our standouts of the past 12 months. We're sharing them here for your (and our) enjoyment. They're presented in no particular order and may include albums or songs.

Chris Aaland (Development Director, Music Blend and Tales of the New West host)

Charley Crockett - The Man from Waco

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Town Mountain - Lines in the Levee

Stillhouse Junkies - Small Towns

Jeremy Garrett - River Wild

Christina Vane - Make Myself Me Again

Calexico - El Mirador

Sarah Borges - Together Alone

Lyle Lovett - 12th of June

Delbert McClinton - Outdated Emotion

Clark Adomaitis (News Reporter)

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

The Weeknd - Take My Breath

Denzel Curry - Walkin’

Mia Gladstone - Empathy (feat. Matt Martians)

Kaelin Ellis - Buck

Big Thief - Spud Infinity

Zack Fox - Can’t Fight the Devil

Drake and 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Dritty Pope - Colorado

Colton Ashley (Tribal Media Center Coordinator)

Himukalt - Nothing to Apologize For

WOLFCLUB - Nightwave

Wil Bolton - Verdigris

Dead Neanderthals - Fluidity

Wihtikow - âhkwacisâkahikan

Carpenter Brut - Day Stalker/Night Prowler

Uranium - We Deserve Death

Otoboke Beaver おとぼけビ~バ~ - I Am Not Maternal アイドンビリーブマイ母母性

Crisis Actor - What's a Good Cop?

Mokotron - TAWHITO

Susie B (Music Blend host)

Ben Harper - Need To Know Basis

First Aid Kit - Out Of My Head

Tedeschi Trucks - Hold That Line

Anais Mitchell - On Your Way

Bonnie Raitt - Here Comes Love Again

Florence + The Machine - My Love

Bonny Light Horseman - Someone To Weep For Me

Josh Rouse - Stick Around

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges - B-side

Vieux Farka Toure and Khruangbin - Toggo Barra

Jim Belcher (Morning Edition Host, Music Blend and Strange Brew host)

Umphrey’s McGee - So Much

North Mississippi All Stars - See the Moon

Bonobo - Shadows

Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point

Tears For Fears - Break the Man

Drive By Truckers - Welcome to Club XIII

Cristina Vane - How You Doing

Lucius - Dance Around It

Railroad Earth - Driftin’ (The Bardo)

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Robb Brantley (Business Manager, Music Blend host)

Orville Peck & Bria Salmena - All I Can Say

Metric - All Comes Crashing

Maggie Rogers - That’s Where I Am

Andrew Bird - Paint A Picture

Joy Oladokun - Fortune Favors the Bold

Taylor Rae - Windows

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear

Acoustic Syndicate - Man Inside

Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead

The Lindells - As They Grow

Ken Brott (Station Manager/Program Director, Music Blend and kūni Náshwa host)

Amos Lee - Dreamland

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear

Calexico - El Paso

Dr. John feat. Lukas Nelson - I Walk On Guilded Splinters

Vieux Farka Toure and Khruangbin - Tongo Barra

Beth Orton - Fractals

Helado Negro - Ya no estoy aqui

The Head and the Heart - Every Shade of Blue

Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point

Chancha Vía Circuito and Dirtwire - El Sultán

Jill Davis (Festival Director/Membership Manager)

The Hip Abduction - Float

Goose - Hot Tea

Greensky Bluegrass - Monument

Molly Tuttle - Crooked Tree

Drive By Truckers - Welcome 2 Club XIII

Billy Strings - In the Morning Light

Sierra Ferrell - In Dreams, Years

Flogging Molly - These Times Have Got Me Drinking

My Morning Jacket - Love, Love, Love

Seratones - Good Day

Mark Duggan (Digital Content Manager, Box of Visions host)

Kennebec - Tall Tales (feat. Hemlock Ernst and Sudan Archives)

Monophonics - Sage Motel

ODESZA - Love Letter

Cat Power - Bad Religion

Nosaj Thing - Blue Hour (feat. Julianna Barwick)

Buttering Trio - Good Company

Σtella - Another Nation

always centered at night with Moby and Serpentwithfeet - on air

Vanishing Twin - The Conservation of Energy

The Reds, Pinks and Purples - Saw You at the Record Store Today

Tami Graham (Executive Director and Music Blend host)

Joy Oladokun - Fortune Favors The Bold

Plains - Problem With It

Flatland Calvary - Mountain Song

Valerie June - Fade Into You

Byron Nicholai - Ayegnera

Sarah Shook - I Got This

Vieux Farka Toure - Lobbo

Miko Marks & The Resurrectors - One More Night

Tyler Childers - Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?

Sonny War - No Reason

Jenny Hirt (Down Home Girl host)

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Slocan Ramblers - A Mind With A Heart of Its Own

Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud

Billy Strings - Long Journey Home

Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - In Dreams I Go Back

Sister Sadie - Diane

Peter Rowan - From My Mountain Calling You

Jeremy Garrett - What’s That You’re Doin’

Infamous Stringdusters - Pearl of Carolina

Jaelee Roberts - Sad Songs

Stasia Lanier (Music Director/Digital Content Editor, Music Blend and San Juan Sunrise host)

Vieux Farka Toure and Khruangbin - Tongo Barra

Bonny Light Horseman - Exile

Plains - Problem With It

The Suffers - Don’t Bother Me

Allison Russell - You’re Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile & Sista Strings)

Sharon Von Etten - Come Back

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Seratones - Good Day

Greensky Bluegrass - Monument

Cristina Vane - Colorado Skies

Rob Rawls (Broadcast Operations Manager, Music Blend and Barrelhouse Blues host)

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Calexico - El Mirador

Vince Herman - Lost Lover’s Eyes

Molly Tuttle - Crooked Tree

Levon Helm and Mavis Staples - You Got To Move

Stillhouse Junkies - Colorado Bound

The Suffers - Be You

Chris Pierce - 45 Jukebox

Adia Victoria - Ain’t Killed Me Yet

Van Morrison - Streamline Train

